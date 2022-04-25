FCC Chief Vows Broadband Maps Will Be Updated Soon

By Christopher Cole (April 25, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The head of the Federal Communications Commission is reassuring lawmakers the agency is updating maps detailing where there are gaps in broadband service amid worries that funds for deployment won't be spent in a targeted way because the government hasn't accurately tracked where buildouts are needed most. After Congress and the White House agreed to spend some $65 billion on high-speed project grants through the recently enacted infrastructure package, federal and state agencies are tasked with deciding how best to roll out the funding, which is largely aimed at bridging the so-called digital divide in unserved areas, which typically are rural...

