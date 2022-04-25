Justices Put School District On Defensive In Coach's Bias Suit

By Vin Gurrieri (April 25, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative wing had pointed questions Monday about why a school district suspended a Christian football coach who refused to alter his post-game prayer ritual, while the court as a whole grappled with the facts surrounding the coach's departure from his job. The justices heard oral arguments for nearly two hours in a high-profile case pitting former football coach Joseph Kennedy against Bremerton School District in Washington state, which suspended him after he rebuffed administrators' efforts to have him alter or relocate his post-game, 50-yard-line prayer. Former coach Joseph Kennedy poses for a photo March 9 at Bremerton...

