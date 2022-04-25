Ex-Ill. Mayor Gets 1 Year In Prison For Bribery, Tax Charges

By Celeste Bott (April 25, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday sentenced the former mayor of a Chicago suburb to a year and a day in prison for taking a bribe from the representative of a red-light camera company doing business in his village and for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said during an in-court hearing that a sentence of incarceration was necessary for former Crestwood mayor Louis Presta, given the pervasiveness of public corruption in Illinois. He said "people who play by the rules start thinking they're chumps" when public officials aren't punished for this kind of conduct, and noted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS