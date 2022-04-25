Retired Pastors Seek Consolidated MDL Against AME Church

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 25, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A group of pastors alleging the African Methodist Episcopal Church mismanaged their retirement plans want to consolidate five class actions against the organization and entered dueling proposals to centralize litigation in Tennessee or Maryland. In two briefs docketed Friday, pastors from two of the district court-level proposed class actions asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to centralize the cases in two different courts. A group of pastors leading a class action in Florida requested consolidation in Memphis, while another proposed class action's lead plaintiff, the Rev. Cedric V. Alexander, requested consolidation in his home state of Maryland. Alexander argued he...

