Fed. Circ. Affirms Commerce Power To Widen Duty Probes

By Alex Lawson (April 25, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit upheld the U.S. Department of Commerce's power to adjust the scope of its duty investigations Monday, shooting down a challenge from an importer that said it was unfairly roped into a probe of Chinese quartz surface slabs. In a unanimous opinion, the appellate panel affirmed that Commerce was allowed to pull certain "crushed glass" surface products under its microscope, over the protests of Bruskin International LLC, which said the agency could not make such a move without holding a hearing. The Federal Circuit ruled that since it had not issued a final decision in its anti-dumping and countervailing...

