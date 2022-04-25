$200M Shipping Accident Award Hasn't Been Paid, Co. Says

By Caroline Simson (April 25, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A German containership owner on Monday asked a Louisiana court to enforce a massive arbitral award against a Geneva-headquartered shipping company that was found liable for causing a deadly explosion on board the "MSC Flaminia" a decade ago, under which some $200 million remains due. Conti 11. Container Schiffarts-GMBH & Co. KG MS told the court in its petition that it has no reason not to enforce the award, which was issued by a London arbitral tribunal last year against MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA. Although MSC has paid some of the award, it has refused to pay all of it,...

