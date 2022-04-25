Mineral Owners Seek Amended Leases In $41M Royalties Row

By Katie Buehler (April 25, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A trio of La Salle County, Texas, mineral owners have asked the Texas Supreme Court to reinstate part of a judgment in their $41 million dispute with EP Energy that requires the company to amend their lease agreements to reflect the terms of a more lucrative lease nearby. A panel of the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio tossed that requirement in January while upholding the $41 million in damages, agreeing with EP Energy E&P Co. LP that it overcompensated the trio. An order requiring EP Energy to amend the leases would only be appropriate if no other remedy were...

