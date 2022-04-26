Watchdog Urges VA To Fix Plan For $16B Records Project

By Alyssa Aquino (April 26, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs must fix the schedule for its $16 billion health records modernization project, as several issues with the master plan threaten to drag out the already-delayed project and inflate costs, the department's inspector general said. The Office of the Inspector General stressed that the department needed a comprehensive road map to stay on track to deploy the new records system by fiscal year 2028, as any setbacks in the rollout would undermine veterans' quality of care. However, the integrated master schedule, or IMS, for the project is currently incomplete and lacks all the work needed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS