2nd Circ. Says Charge, Not Conviction, Enough To Void Bail

By Lauren Berg (April 25, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday rejected a lower court's reasoning that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can't re-detain a Jamaican immigrant who was arrested in New York while free on bail because he has not violated his release conditions until he is convicted of a crime. During the height of the pandemic in May 2020, a New York federal judge required ICE to release Rolando Oshane Villiers and three others from immigration detention, but when the government moved to re-detain Villiers a few months later, after he was charged with crimes, the court determined he had not violated his release because...

