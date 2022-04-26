Watchdog Questions F-35 Purchases Amid Testing Delays

By Grace Dixon (April 26, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A government watchdog has raised concerns about the rate at which the U.S. Department of Defense continues to purchase F-35 fighter jets, the nation's most expensive weapons program, though the jets haven't met performance standards needed to approve higher production rates. A Monday report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office on the continued cost growth and schedule delays plaguing the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program questioned the DOD's commitment to purchasing more than 100 of the aircraft per year. Due to delays in developing a simulator that allows the DOD to run complex test scenarios it can't replicate in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS