Latham Hires Skadden Energy Pro In Houston, DC

By Jessica Corso (April 27, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A longtime attorney at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP joined Latham & Watkins LLP this week as a partner working on energy transactions in both the Houston and Washington, D.C., offices. Ethan Schultz spent nearly 16 years at Skadden before joining Latham this week, he told Law360 Pulse in an interview on Wednesday. He said that one of the reasons he joined the firm was because of its dedication to building "a really incredible energy practice." The firm said Schultz was the ninth partner to join its energy and infrastructure industry group so far this year. "Certainly as I...

