DOL Says Direct Job Posting Killed Landscaper's Visa Bid

By Alyssa Aquino (April 25, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor appeals board upheld an official's refusal to let a Massachusetts landscaper temporarily hire 20 migrant workers, saying the company failed to properly submit the job opportunity to a state workforce agency for vetting. The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals ruled Friday that a labor official had correctly denied New Image Landscapes LLC's request to hire 20 workers through the H-2B visa program, which allows businesses to temporarily hire noncitizens for nonagricultural work. New Image was required under federal regulations to submit the job opportunity to a state workforce agency, or SWA, to vet and circulate...

