Punitive Damages Bid Too Late In Plastic Surgery Death Suit

By Mike Curley (April 25, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has ruled that the husband of a woman who died following a breast augmentation surgery can't seek punitive damages, as he filed his request for the damages after a deadline imposed by state law. In an opinion filed Friday, the panel granted a writ to Divino Plastic Surgery Inc. to block Moises Espinoza from seeking punitive damages, saying that while the conduct alleged in Espinoza's suit could support a finding of punitive damages, he's provided no reason for why he took so long to request an amendment seeking them. According to the suit, Espinoza's wife, Megan Espinoza,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS