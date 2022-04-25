Albright Opts For Gun Safe To Protect Source Code Printouts

By Jasmin Jackson (April 25, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has directed Micron Technology Inc. to hand over more than 1,500 pages of source code for review in a patent suit over computer memory systems, ruling that a gun safe will be used to remotely store the technology company's confidential printouts. The Western District of Texas judge held in an order on Wednesday that semiconductor maker Micron must allow patent-holding company Vervain LLC to remotely review printouts of Micron's source code for several flash memory products that are accused of infringing patents for data storage. Remote litigation amid the coronavirus pandemic has sparked new security concerns...

