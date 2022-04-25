Novartis Wants Rival's Atty Booted From MS Drug Patent Suit

By Rose Krebs (April 25, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Novartis Pharmaceutical Corp. continued to argue that a lawyer representing Shilpa Pharma Inc. must be disqualified because his testimony as a witness will likely be "central" to a patent dispute in Delaware federal court over a multiple sclerosis drug. In a letter filed Friday to the former Delaware federal judge assigned as a special master to consider Novartis' disqualification motion, the pharmaceutical company asserted Shilpa's attorney Chidambaram S. Iyer must be booted from the case because Novartis intends to depose Iyer and "possibly" call him as a witness. "Potentially hundreds of millions of dollars will depend, in part, on his evidence,"...

