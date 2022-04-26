Hogan Lovells Adds 2 Partners, Engineer To Regulatory Group

By Justin Wise (April 26, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells has made a big investment in its financial services and tech regulatory offerings in its Washington office, adding two lawyers, one of whom most recently served in the U.S. Department of Justice's Bank Integrity Unit and National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, and a former senior consulting engineer at Nokia. Ex-DOJ official Elizabeth Boison and former DLA Piper intellectual property litigator Damon Lewis joined the firm as partners in the global regulatory and IP, media and technology group, Hogan Lovells said Monday. David Fritz, who worked at the telecommunications giant Nokia for more than a decade, is now a senior director...

