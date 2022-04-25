Satellite Maker Capella Space Lands $97M Series C Round

By McCord Pagan (April 25, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Satellite company Capella Space said Monday that it had closed on $97 million in a Series C funding round that included investments from NightDragon, DCVC and Cota Capital to help it continue growing as it provides all-weather imagery of Earth. The San Francisco-based company said in a statement that its seven satellites had synthetic aperture radar capabilities, which can penetrate weather conditions such as rain, smoke and fog to provide imagery on the ground during the day and at night. "Since launching commercial operations last year, we've seen not only incredible growth for our company, but for the SAR market more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS