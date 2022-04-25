Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Calls Contractor's Sanctions Claims 'Hyperbolic'

By Hope Patti (April 25, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked an Oregon federal court to toss a construction subcontractor's bid for sanctions and a finding of contempt against the insurance company, saying it should not be punished for attempting to correct an honest mistake regarding citizenship.

Preferred Contractors Insurance Co. Risk Retention Group LLC said Friday that Hospitality Management Inc.'s motion relies on "hyperbolic, potentially defamatory accusations" and out-of-context statements to portray the insurer as a "bad actor."

The insurer further asserted that its realization about its citizenship and that the district court did not have diversity jurisdiction over the coverage row was not a calculated lie to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!