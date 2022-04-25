Insurer Calls Contractor's Sanctions Claims 'Hyperbolic'

By Hope Patti (April 25, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked an Oregon federal court to toss a construction subcontractor's bid for sanctions and a finding of contempt against the insurance company, saying it should not be punished for attempting to correct an honest mistake regarding citizenship. Preferred Contractors Insurance Co. Risk Retention Group LLC said Friday that Hospitality Management Inc.'s motion relies on "hyperbolic, potentially defamatory accusations" and out-of-context statements to portray the insurer as a "bad actor." The insurer further asserted that its realization about its citizenship and that the district court did not have diversity jurisdiction over the coverage row was not a calculated lie to...

