Tenn. Rolls Out New Broadband Map Ahead Of Fed Effort

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 26, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Tennessee officials released their new map of broadband coverage within the state, which will be used to help the federal government create comprehensive, accurate and granular national maps and to guide state grants that support broadband buildouts needed to fill service gaps. The announcement came after the Federal Communications Commission provided details to state entities on how to submit broadband coverage data earlier this month, as it strives to meet a statutory deadline to produce new maps of high-speed service across the country. The state map was released by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and is available for...

