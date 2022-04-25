3rd Circ. Vacates Remand In UPS Store Notary Fees Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 25, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday overturned a New Jersey federal court's ruling that a notary fee class action against UPS Store Inc. was late in being transferred to it, reasoning that the clock hadn't yet begun to tick on the removal deadline. In the Third Circuit's opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Patty Shwartz said the two plaintiffs, who accused the UPS Store and New Jersey franchisees of charging excessive fees for notary services, didn't disclose in their filings whether the case implicated federal jurisdiction, so the 30-day countdown to remove the case from state court never commenced. "In this case, the initial...

