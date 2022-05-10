BakerHostetler Adds M&A Lawyer From Armstrong Teasdale

By McCord Pagan (May 10, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has added as a partner a mergers and acquisitions lawyer for its New York office who has experience in matters such as joint ventures and fund formations, as well as advising in the blockchain technology space. Margaret Butler, who joined BakerHostetler on April 25 from Armstrong Teasdale LLP, told Law360 she was attracted to the firm for reasons including its culture and the growth of the corporate group. "A number of things about BakerHostetler really appealed to me. One is just the incredible strength of the bench here in all the areas in which I practice, so a very strong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS