Metals Co. Cries Mistrial In Magnesium Patent Trial

By Andrew Karpan (April 25, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for a Chinese metals importer ground a jury trial to a halt on Monday and asked a federal judge to declare a mistrial in a case brought by an Ohio magnesium dealer claiming that the importer owes $1.8 million for infringing patents that cover new ways of mixing metal. It was one day into the jury trial in a federal courthouse in Cleveland that is being handled by U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent. Back in 2019, Terves LLC, a company based in the Cleveland suburbs, filed suit against a Chinese company called Yueyang Aerospace and its alleged owner, Rick Yuan....

