FCC Republican Wants Apple To Restore US App In China

By Christopher Cole (April 26, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A GOP member of the Federal Communications Commission has written to Apple to raise concerns about the tech giant's interactions with the Chinese government, including its removal of the Voice of America app from smartphones in China. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr wrote a strongly worded letter posted this week to Apple CEO Tim Cook, disapproving of what Carr views as a "troubling" example of Apple caving to the Chinese Communist Party. The letter asks Cook whether the company will restore the U.S. public broadcaster's app even in the face of China's insistence that it cannot be used on iPhones there....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS