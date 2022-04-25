Judge Limits Discussion Of Data Sussmann Shared With FBI

By Justin Wise (April 25, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal judge overseeing a trial against ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner Michael Sussmann barred prosecutors Monday from taking jurors on a "lengthy exploration" of data Sussmann turned over to investigators in a 2016 meeting when he allegedly hid his affiliation with Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper said in his order that he would not allow the government to present "extensive evidence" about the collection and accuracy of the data that Sussmann turned over, which purported to show possible connections between former President Donald Trump's company and Alfa Bank, a Kremlin-linked financial institution. Judge Cooper said Monday...

