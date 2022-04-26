Coke Shareholders Greenlight $11M Payout To Ex-GC

By Michele Gorman (April 26, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola Co. shareholders during their annual meeting Tuesday narrowly approved the company's compensation plan for named executives — which includes a more than $11 million payout for its former general counsel who suddenly resigned a year ago and became a consultant to the CEO — despite an adviser's recommendation to reject the plan. The annual "say-on-pay" advisory vote passed with 51% during the virtual meeting. The nonbinding vote concerned the compensation payout for former top lawyer Bradley Gayton, chairman and CEO James Quincey and other named executives. "We of course take this say-on-pay vote very seriously, and will consider the outcome...

