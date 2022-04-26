Wash. Dam Operator Asks Court To Approve Enviro Accord

By Caleb Symons (April 26, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A hydroelectric dam in Washington that agreed to pay $325,000 and seek regulatory approval to release waste into the state's Puyallup River wants a federal court to approve that deal, which would resolve two conservation groups' claims that the dam violated the Clean Water Act. In a brief Monday, dam operator Electron Hydro LLC urged the court to reject federal officials' attempt to temporarily block the accord, blasting as "unsubstantiated" their claim that the company may not have enough money to also redress the damage from its alleged pollution. The U.S. government asked the court April 14 to stay Electron Hydro's settlement with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS