Unions Say Shuttering Wis. Pipeline Would Devastate Region

By Caleb Symons (April 26, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen trade unions told a Wisconsin federal court Monday that shutting down a controversial Enbridge Energy Co. pipeline could cost thousands of workers their jobs and devastate communities across the Midwest and Canada. In an amicus brief, North America's Building Trades Unions joined with United Steelworkers in urging the court not to close a nine-mile section of Line 5 on land that belongs to the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians. That move — which the tribe seeks in its lawsuit alleging that Enbridge has no permission to use the land — would...

