7-Eleven Shoppers File BIPA Class Action Over Facial Scans

By Gina Kim (April 25, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- 7-Eleven customers filed a proposed class action in Illinois federal court on Monday accusing the convenience chain of using facial recognition technology that captured and stored their biometric data without first obtaining their informed consent or providing data retention schedules in violation of the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act. Illinois residents Ryan Hess, Carolyn Johnson, Thomas McKee and Barbara Moss, all of whom have frequented 7-Eleven locations in Chicago since 2019 and 2020, claimed in their proposed class action that the 24-hour retail chain violated BIPA by failing to explicitly disclose that it captured, gathered, stored and used their biometric data taken...

