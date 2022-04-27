Trail Blazers Lied About Phone-Tossing Incident, Fan Says

By Ivan Moreno (April 27, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- An Indiana Pacers fan whose cellphone was thrown into the stands by Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić last month is suing him and the team for defamation, alleging they "concocted a lie" by saying the fan provoked Nurkić by making derogatory comments about his family to minimize bad publicity. Steven Geske's lawsuit filed Monday in Indiana state court also names Yahoo Inc. and its basketball reporter Chris Haynes, accusing both of defamation, too. The suit alleges they "negligently published false statements" on Twitter and Instagram saying the fan called Nurkić's mom "trash" and used a profane term to refer to...

