Orrin Hatch's IP Influence Goes Far Beyond Generic Drugs

By Dani Kass (April 26, 2022, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Orrin Hatch, the longtime Republican senator from Utah who died Saturday, has his fingerprints all over the current intellectual property system, where across 42 years he worked on legislation ranging from the Hatch-Waxman Act for generic drugs to the anti-piracy Digital Millennium Copyright Act. Hatch introduced or sponsored a series of bills, many of which were signed into law, that revamped rights across patents, copyright, trademarks and trade secrets. In particular, he defended branded pharmaceutical interests while making it easier to sell generics and biosimilars, enhanced copyright protection for artists and united a patchwork series of state trade secret laws....

