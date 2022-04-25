Philips Subpoenaed By DOJ Over Sleep Apnea Device Recall

By Dave Simpson (April 25, 2022, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Royal Philips NV has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of Justice related to the recall of defective sleep apnea machines and respirators — a recall that's led to more than 100 lawsuits and multidistrict litigation — the company announced in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday. The company said that Philips Respironics, which manufactured the faulty devices, and several of its U.S. subsidiaries received the subpoena on April 8. They were asked "to provide information related to events leading to the Respironics recall," Philips said in the filing. "The relevant subsidiaries are cooperating with the agency." Representatives for...

