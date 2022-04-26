Manatt-Led Kevin Hart Forms New Co. With $100M PE Funding

By Charlie Innis (April 26, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced Tuesday that he has made a new media and entertainment company called HARTBEAT to launch with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners, advised by Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP. Hart formed HARTBEAT by combining two of his entities — comedy brand Laugh Out Loud and film and television studio HartBeat Productions — into one company, according to the statement. Through the $100 million investment, Boston firm Abry Partners has grabbed a minority stake in the enterprise, and the private equity shop's partner Nicolas Massard will join the company's board of directors,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS