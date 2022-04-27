Ukrainian Rulings Not Irrelevant In Fraud Case, Court Hears

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 27, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Two men accused of helping launder millions of dollars stolen from PrivatBank in Ukraine urged a Florida federal court to permanently dismiss prosecutors' claims against them and not to ignore parallel proceedings in the Eastern European country that they say disprove the prosecutors' allegations. In a reply in support of a motion to dismiss filed Monday, claimants and Miami businessmen Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber argued that Ukrainian litigation was zeroed in on what is also being addressed in American courts, "whether the Ukrainian loans at the heart of the United States' claims were valid and legitimate or the product of...

