Justices Wary Of Forcing Feds' Hand On 'Remain In Mexico'

By Mike LaSusa (April 26, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared hesitant to back lower court rulings that barred the Biden administration from ending the so-called Remain in Mexico policy, which forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed.

During oral arguments in a case in which Texas and Missouri are challenging the Biden administration's move to end the policy started under former President Donald Trump, Chief Justice John Roberts questioned whether the states were seeking an outcome that could infringe the federal government's authority to set immigration policy.

"I think it's a bit much for Texas to substitute itself for the...

