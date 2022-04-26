Justices Wary Of Forcing Feds' Hand On 'Remain In Mexico'

By Mike LaSusa (April 26, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared hesitant to back lower court rulings that barred the Biden administration from ending the so-called Remain in Mexico policy, which forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed. During oral arguments in a case in which Texas and Missouri are challenging the Biden administration's move to end the policy started under former President Donald Trump, Chief Justice John Roberts questioned whether the states were seeking an outcome that could infringe the federal government's authority to set immigration policy. "I think it's a bit much for Texas to substitute itself for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS