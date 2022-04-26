Architectural Firm Gets OK To Unveil Ch. 11 Sale Plans Early

By Rick Archer (April 26, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday gave New York-based architectural and design firm EYP Group Holdings permission to start on an accelerated schedule toward a credit bid sale to a secured lender and to tap into $5 million in bankruptcy financing. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath gave EYP the go-ahead to hold a hearing to set the procedures for its proposed asset auction in two weeks, as opposed to 21 days under Delaware local bankruptcy rules, after hearing counsel for the company say it needs to maintain momentum in the case after spending five years in default...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS