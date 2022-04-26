Employer Options As Ill. Benefits Law Enforceability Plays Out

By Jeffrey Herman (April 26, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Illinois passed the Consumer Coverage Disclosure Act in 2021.[1] In a nutshell, the CCDA requires all employers — large and small alike — to send employees a notice comparing their health benefits to a list of essential health benefits, or EHBs. The civil penalties for noncompliance could run anywhere from a nuisance fee to astronomically high penalties. But whether the CCDA is enforceable at all against private employers is unclear. Unless the state of Illinois backs down, litigation will ultimately determine whether this new law is preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.[2] While we await further developments, here's what...

