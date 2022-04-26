Labaton Sucharow To Lead Suit Over Insurer's COVID Costs

By Katryna Perera (April 26, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP has beaten six other firms to lead a federal securities fraud suit against health insurer Bright Health Group Inc. over claims that it misled investors about its ability to bear the weight of costs related to COVID-19 during the company's initial public offering. U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York issued an order on Tuesday naming Labaton Sucharow as class counsel and its client Winston Van as lead plaintiff. Labaton Sucharow, Glancy Prongs & Murray LLP, Berman Tabacco, Pomerantz LLP, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, Levi &...

