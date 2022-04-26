Las Vegas Outdoor Mall's Virus Coverage Suit Moves To Trial

By Ben Zigterman (April 26, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The owner of Las Vegas' Grand Bazaar open-air mall, one of the few businesses to survive a motion to dismiss its COVID-19 coverage suit, also partially defeated an insurer's bid for summary judgment in Nevada state court. JGB Vegas Retail Lessee LLC's suit against Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. will now head to trial, currently scheduled for June, according to court records, after Judge Mark R. Denton said Monday that factual issues remain in the suit. JGB Vegas Retail Lessee LLC, which owns Las Vegas' Grand Bazaar mall, sued Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. for coverage of its losses after being...

