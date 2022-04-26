Alcoa Fights Class Certification Bid In Retiree Benefits Suit

By Emily Brill (April 26, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Aluminum producer Alcoa USA Corp. urged an Indiana federal judge to deny class status to roughly 3,100 retirees alleging its health insurance cutbacks violated federal law and their union contracts with the United Steelworkers, arguing that retirees who worked at different facilities shouldn't be allowed to sue collectively. In a brief filed Monday, Alcoa said the 3,153 retirees who seek to band together had worked at 48 different company facilities under various collective bargaining agreements, and that "there are too many individual questions concerning different contracts between different locations of retirees" for class certification. "Because retirees are divided among many different...

