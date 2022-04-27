Construction Co. Sues For $450K In Breach Of Contract

By Clark Mindock (April 27, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A construction outfit hired to do work that was delayed by COVID-19 shutdowns says the chemical company that hired it is wrongly withholding nearly $450,000 and refusing to pay for other costs. B.L. Harbert International LLC sued in Georgia state court on Monday alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment and violations of Georgia law by defendant Kemira Chemicals Inc., which had hired the Alabama-based construction company for work on an industrial facility that was ultimately delayed for various reasons related to COVID-19 health restrictions. B.L. Harbert said Kemira, despite delays it caused, has wrongfully withheld a $449,577 balance out of an...

