Lawmakers Air Their Title 42 Concerns At DHS Budget Hearing

By Nadia Dreid (April 27, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared before Congress on Wednesday to field questions about the $97.3 billion that the Biden administration wants earmarked for the agency in 2023, but Republicans were largely interested in discussing plans to repeal the public health order known as Title 42. The Biden administration is in the process of rescinding the pandemic-era order, which has been used for the past two years to prevent people without proper documentation from entering the United States at land borders, but many Republicans on a subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee were convinced that was a bad...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS