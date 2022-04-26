Biden Under Pressure To Get FCC To Reverse Ligado Ruling

By Christopher Cole (April 26, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Scores of industry groups want President Joe Biden to seek a reversal of a contentious Trump-era Federal Communications Commission policy that lets a mobile network company use airwaves long set aside for weather forecasting and satellite signals. Ninety groups wrote to the White House on Monday, two years after the FCC allowed Ligado Networks to go ahead with its plan to use the L-band satellite airwaves for its terrestrial operations. The groups represent a wide array of stakeholders opposed to the policy shift on use of the L-band, which the FCC in 2020 considered a prime slice of spectrum that could...

