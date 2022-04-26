Juul Faces More Suits Over Marketing Vapes As 'Safe'

By Mike Curley (April 26, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Juul Labs Inc. is facing new lawsuits in a consolidated California state proceeding over its marketing of its vape products as safe alternatives to regular cigarettes, with attorneys for the plaintiffs saying there are more complaints to come. In three complaints filed Monday, 30 individual plaintiffs allege that Juul misleadingly marketed its e-cigarette products as safe and targeted youths and young adults with aggressive advertising campaigns, failing to tell potential customers that the products are addictive and unsafe. Each of the individual plaintiffs allege that they began using Juul's e-cigarettes as adults and have since suffered from nicotine addiction, seizures, heart...

