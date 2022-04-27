Ariz. Court Says Restaurant Must Face Dog-Bite Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 27, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Phoenix restaurant can't evade a woman's lawsuit claiming it's liable for the injuries and 40 stitches she suffered when a pitbull bit her face at the establishment, an Arizona appeals court has ruled, saying there's a factual dispute about whether the dog's presence violated the bar's policy. Despite video of the event, both sides dispute precisely what happened in July 2018, when a roughly 110-pound pitbull bit Janiece Gillis during her birthday celebration at the Sandbar Mexican Grill, the three-judge panel said in its Tuesday order. This uncertainty makes it all the more inappropriate for the trial court to have...

