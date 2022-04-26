Ex-Pharmacist Gets 10 Years For $180M Health Care Fraud

By Jack Queen (April 26, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi federal court on Tuesday sentenced a former pharmacist to 10 years in prison for defrauding insurers of more than $180 million, part of a wider conspiracy involving nearly three-dozen arrests and more than a billion dollars in fraudulent billings for unnecessary prescriptions. Mitchell "Chad" Barrett, 55, pled guilty to money laundering conspiracy last August for paying kickbacks in exchange for medically unnecessary prescriptions and adjusting the drug formulas to maximize profit, according to prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett handed down the sentence, which was the maximum available. Barrett must also pay $182 million in restitution. The scheme was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS