1st Circ. Approves Puerto Rico Teacher Pension Changes

By Chris Villani (April 26, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday upheld an overhaul to teacher pensions in Puerto Rico, finding that Congress gave the commonwealth's restructuring board broad latitude in figuring out the best ways to set the island on a more sound fiscal path. In addressing "several issues of first impression," U.S. Circuit Judge William J. Kayatta Jr. acknowledged that educators may feel the effects of a pension plan that is less favorable than what they were originally promised. But the appellate panel upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Laura Swain, who approved the Puerto Rico Financial Oversight and Management Board's restructuring plan, agreeing...

