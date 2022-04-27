Cadwalader Adds Fintech Pros From Reed Smith, Loeb & Loeb

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 27, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP has added two new partners to its D.C. offices, bolstering the capabilities of its financial services group with financial regulatory expertise as the emerging fintech sector faces increasing scrutiny. Mercedes Tunstall, who was most recently a partner at Loeb & Loeb, and Peter Y. Malyshev, who joins the firm from the partnership at Reed Smith, are Cadwalader's most recent hires. Speaking by phone with Law360 on Wednesday from the Futures Industry Association for Law and Compliance Division Conference, both attorneys expressed excitement about their new firm, with Malyshev highlighting the broad services Cadwalader offers to financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS