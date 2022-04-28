Why Baltimore Climate Suit Is Important To Watch

By Jeffrey Karp and Edward Mahaffey (April 28, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Over the past few years, several state and local governments have filed lawsuits against fossil fuel companies, seeking money damages for the effects of climate change on their jurisdictions.[1] These lawsuits serve multiple potential functions; for example, in addition to the award of damages if successful, they may reveal new information about the companies' decision making via the discovery process that may lead to further litigation and may affect the public perception of climate-related issues.[2] For the most part, thus far the courts have not had a chance to address the substantive issues because of the lengthy procedural battles that have...

