Buchanan Ingersoll Wants $1.9M From Ex-Client's Settlement

By Matthew Santoni (April 27, 2022, 1:10 PM EDT) -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC wants a Pennsylvania federal court to put a hold on nearly $2 million of a settlement that a former client collected in a patent dispute, while the law firm and the former client fight over claims the firm over-billed for the work. Buchanan Ingersoll's motion to enforce an attorney's lien said Best Medical International Inc. had struck a settlement for an undisclosed amount with Varian Medical Systems Inc. and should now set aside $1.9 million for the unpaid work the firm allegedly did on the patent litigation that laid the groundwork for the deal. "Any funds...

