App Maker's Suit Against Apple Deleted For Good

By Gina Kim (April 27, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has permanently tossed an unfair competition suit against Apple over a currency exchange app that was booted from the App Store, ruling that the developer didn't show how the removal was fraudulent or anti-competitive. In a 14-page order Monday, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen handed Apple a second victory in the case and closed out Konverti creator Thomas M. Reilly's unfair competition suit with no chance to amend, finding that Reilly's second attempt didn't cure the deficiencies of his initial complaint, which was dismissed in January. Reilly's unfair competition claim is predicated on accusations of fraud,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS